* Almost 90 pct of H1 added capacity from wind

* U.S. market remains strong part of portfolio

* Mulling legal action against Spain energy reform - CEO

* H1 EBITDA 972 mln euros vs poll of 922 mln (Recasts lead, adds CEO comment, background)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, July 31 Italy's biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power is placing a sharper focus on wind power as it looks to new markets outside Europe to help boost profitability.

The company, controlled by Italian utility Enel, said on Wednesday its core earnings in the first half jumped 21 percent, thanks largely to new added wind capacity.

Almost 90 percent of the 700 megawatts (MW) of new capacity it added in the period was wind, over half of which came from projects in the United States, which remains a key market for the group.

"We have a strong pipeline in the U.S. and you'll see another one or two projects come through before the end of the year," group CEO Francesco Starace told analysts.

Starace said the group would tender for wind projects in Brazil in August, adding it would also make moves in Turkey in the coming weeks.

Around 45 percent of the 6.1 billion euros ($8.10 billion) the firm has earmarked for investments over the next five years is aimed at wind power projects which will account for 7,200 MW of the 12,400 MW of installed capacity targeted for 2017.

At the end of June the company had an overall installed capacity of 8,700 MW.

Enel Green Power, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, is committed to diversifying its geographical footprint and technologies to help spread risk.

The company, which is expanding in new high-potential markets like Brazil, Chile and Mexico, has said it is planning to spend less in its core markets of Italy and Spain because of stagnating power demand and unclear regulatory frameworks.

Some analysts have expressed concern about the group's presence in Spain as the government there seeks to cut renewable revenues.

"The only uncertainty, in our view, could be linked to the new Spanish legislation, but it is a small uncertainty for Enel Green Power, thanks to its geographical diversification," brokerage Kepler Cheuvreux said in a note.

Starace told analysts that like many energy players the company was mulling taking legal action against energy reforms planned in Spain.

Spain, plagued by recession and one of the euro zone's biggest public deficits, has a 26 billion euro power tariff shortfall.

The government recently announced a major overhaul of the sector to reduce a gap between regulated power prices and generation costs by 2.7 billion euros a year.

In the first six months of the year, Enel Green Power's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 972 million euros, above a Reuters analyst poll of 922 million euros. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie and David Evans)