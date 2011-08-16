* Says to amend Q1 loss/share to $0.14 from loss/share $0.51 earlier

Aug 16 Ener1 , a U.S. lithium-ion battery-maker, will restate its results for 2010 and the March quarter of 2011 due to glitches in accounting related to electric car makers Think Holdings and Think Global.

The company, whose batteries and fuel cells are used in hybrid vehicles and power backup systems, said it plans to amend its loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2011 to 14 cents from 51 cents.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ener1, however, said it expects to restate its first-quarter sales lower at $22.6 million from $23.1 million.

The company said the restatements were due to accounting related to loans receivable from Think Holdings and accounts receivable from Think Global.

The amendments were also due to the timing of recognition of impairment charges related to its investment in Think Holdings, the company said.

