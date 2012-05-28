HONG KONG May 28 Clean energy and public
utility developer EnerChina Holdings Ltd said it would
buy hotel assets in Shanghai and an interest in land in Zheijing
province for HK$2.55 billion ($328.5 million), entering China's
property investment market.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Monday, EnerChina
said it would buy the assets from property developer Wu Laam
Anne, in exchange for shares, convertible notes and cash.
Wu could eventually hold 62.5 percent of the enlarged
EnerChina group on the conversion of the five-year notes.
The Hong Kong-listed firm said the acquisitions will enable
it to enter China's property investment market and position it
capture the growth potential from China's financial and business
hub.
For statement click: here
Beijing is still talking tough on keeping property prices in
check, and 2012 is likely to be a crunch year in the property
development industry as a funding crisis for mainland Chinese
developers is intensifying.
($1 = 7.7624 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)