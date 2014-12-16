TOKYO Dec 16 Eneres Co Ltd, a Japanese
electricity management systems provider which surged nearly 10
times after an initial share sale in 2013, slumped for a second
day on Tuesday after saying it will correct its past financial
statements.
Once a darling of investors betting that it would benefit
from electricity market reforms in the wake of the Fukushima
nuclear disaster, Eneres has fallen more than 80 percent from
its peak of 2,445 yen in January this year.
Fueling the slump has been a string of announcements on
lawsuits and the appointment of an external investigation
committee, capped by Friday's after hours statement the company
is correcting its earnings.
Eneres shares slumped as much at 15 percent to 425 yen on
Tuesday, adding to a nearly 19 percent decline on Monday. They
were trading at 440 yen at 0226 GMT.
Eneres said late on Friday it was revising its full year
forecast to a loss of 2.15 billion yen ($18.3 million) from a
profit of 1.27 billion yen. It cut its sales forecast to 34.9
billion yen from 43.4 billion yen.
The company also said it was correcting previous financial
statements after receiving the results of an external
investigation.
Eneres sells power management systems and other electrical
equipment designed to cut usage along with renewable energy
supplies.
Investors bought into the company's initial public offering
in September last year, betting it would benefit from market
reforms being put in place to open up Japan's once tightly
controlled electricity industry.
The shares surged almost 10 times after being set in the
offering at 280 yen. The company followed up with a secondary
share sale priced at 1,205.26 yen in June.
($1 = 117.6200 yen)
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Anand Basu)