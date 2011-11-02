Nov 2 Enerflex Ltd is considering
selling its European services operations and exiting the region
as lacklustre performance has plagued the segment all through
the year.
The company's European services segment has been reported as
a discounted operation as of Sept. 30 and it has recorded a $52
million impairment charge.
Enerflex also said the poor results in Europe was compounded
by General Electric's realignment of its distribution
network.
Enerflex has expanded its foothold in the middle east region
with a $228 million contract from Oman Oil Co Exploration and
Production LLC for a gas processing plant in Oman.
The gas processing plant will produce 90 million cubic feet
per day of natural gas and 6,000 barrels per day of condensate.
The plant is scheduled to come online in the third quarter
of 2013.
