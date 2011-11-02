Nov 2 Enerflex Ltd is considering selling its European services operations and exiting the region as lacklustre performance has plagued the segment all through the year.

The company's European services segment has been reported as a discounted operation as of Sept. 30 and it has recorded a $52 million impairment charge.

Enerflex also said the poor results in Europe was compounded by General Electric's realignment of its distribution network.

Enerflex has expanded its foothold in the middle east region with a $228 million contract from Oman Oil Co Exploration and Production LLC for a gas processing plant in Oman.

The gas processing plant will produce 90 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and 6,000 barrels per day of condensate.

The plant is scheduled to come online in the third quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)