Nov 9 Oil and gas services provider Enerflex Ltd posted a quarterly net loss, hurt by an impairment charge related to its operations in Australia and Europe.

Net loss for the quarter was C$37.3 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, compared with net earnings of C$3.2 million, or 4 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Net earnings from continuing operations were 22 Canadian cents per share, up from 6 Canadian cents a share a year ago.

The company recorded a charge of C$54.3 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, related to its Enerflex Environmental Australia, Enerflex Syntech and Enerflex Europe business units.

Revenue for the quarter rose 4 percent to C$282.3 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 17 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$315.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Order backlog at the end of the quarter was C$833.2 million.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$10.90 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)