Nov 9 Oil and gas services provider Enerflex Ltd
posted a quarterly net loss, hurt by an impairment
charge related to its operations in Australia and Europe.
Net loss for the quarter was C$37.3 million, or 48 Canadian
cents per share, compared with net earnings of C$3.2 million, or
4 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Net earnings from continuing operations were 22 Canadian
cents per share, up from 6 Canadian cents a share a year ago.
The company recorded a charge of C$54.3 million, or 70
Canadian cents per share, related to its Enerflex Environmental
Australia, Enerflex Syntech and Enerflex Europe business units.
Revenue for the quarter rose 4 percent to C$282.3 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 17
Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$315.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Order backlog at the end of the quarter was C$833.2 million.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$10.90 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
