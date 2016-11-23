U.S. EPA aims to end freeze on contracts, grants on Friday
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told several lawmakers it aims to end its freeze on grants and contracts by late Friday, congressional aides said.
WARSAW Nov 23 Polish state-run utility Energa said on Wednesday it plans to issue hybrid bonds worth up to 250 million euros ($263 million) to the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance investment in its power distribution network.
Energa said it expects to finalise the plans at the end of the first quarter of next year.
Many of Poland's coal-fuelled power stations as well as its power distribution infrastructure are outdated and need investment. State-run Polish power producers plan to spend billions of zlotys in the coming years to upgrade the system.
Energa said this month it planned to invest around 13 billion zlotys in its power distribution business by 2025.
EIB has helped to finance Energa's projects before. In 2009 it agreed to lend the company 1.05 billion zlotys and in 2013 it extended 1 billion zlotys in long-term loans. ($1 = 0.9495 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers show.
