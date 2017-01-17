WARSAW Jan 17 Poland's state-run utility Energa said on Tuesday that its supervisory board dismissed the Chief Executive Officer Dariusz Kaskow and appointed Jacek Koscielniak as acting CEO.

Kaskow was appointed Energa's CEO at the end of 2015 as part of a wider management reshuffle in state-controlled firms following parliamentary election in October 2015 won by the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS).

But the dismissal of PiS treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz in September, who had been criticised by some PiS politicians for appointing his colleagues as executives and managers in the companies, triggered another wave of personnel changes. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)