WARSAW Jan 17 Poland's state-run utility Energa
said on Tuesday that its supervisory board dismissed
the Chief Executive Officer Dariusz Kaskow and appointed Jacek
Koscielniak as acting CEO.
Kaskow was appointed Energa's CEO at the end of 2015 as part
of a wider management reshuffle in state-controlled firms
following parliamentary election in October 2015 won by the
conservative Law and Justice party (PiS).
But the dismissal of PiS treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz
in September, who had been criticised by some PiS politicians
for appointing his colleagues as executives and managers in the
companies, triggered another wave of personnel changes.
