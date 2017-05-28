(Adds details, background)
JERUSALEM May 28 Greece's Energean said on
Sunday it signed contracts to supply up to 23 billion cubic
meters of natural gas to private Israeli power stations from the
Tanin and Karish gas fields offshore Israel.
The deals were signed with Dalia Power, which operates
Israel's largest private power station, and Or Power, which is
planning to build new power plants, Energean said in a
statement.
Financial details of the deals were not disclosed.
Energean, a private exploration and production company in
the eastern Mediterranean, bought the Karish and Tanin licenses
from Israel's Delek Group in December 2016 for an
upfront cost of $40 million and $108.5 million in contingent
payments.
Delek and its partner Noble Energy, who together
control two huge gas fields nearby, were until now the only
group to sign gas supply deals in Israel. The Israeli government
had forced them to sell the smaller Tanin and Karish fields to
open the market.
"The agreement is a substantial step towards bringing
competition and cheaper energy to the market for the benefit of
Israeli consumers and the country’s economy," said Energean CEO
Mathios Rigas.
The company expects to begin production in 2020.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)