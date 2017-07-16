FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
CORRECTED-Israeli group in talks to buy gas from Greece's Energean
July 16, 2017 / 7:31 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Israeli group in talks to buy gas from Greece's Energean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to state potential for second deal, not first)

JERUSALEM, July 16 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) said on Sunday it is in talks to by 17 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Greek exploration and production firm Energean.

* ORL, together with Israel Chemicals and OPC Rotem, are negotiating non-binding memorandums of understanding to buy gas supplies from Energean, ORL said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

* The deals would be the second for Energean for selling gas from the Tanin and Karish fields offshore Israel.

* ORL did not say how much it was hoping to pay in the deal, which could last up to 15 years.

* Israel Chemicals and ORL are subsidiaries of Israel Corp , while OPC Rotem is a unit of Kenon Holdings, which was spun off from Israel Corp. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

