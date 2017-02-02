JERUSALEM, Feb 2 (Reuters) -
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with
oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop
Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
* Energean plans to invest up to $1.5 billion to develop the
two fields, which have combined reserves estimated at 2.4
trillion cubic feet, although financial details of deal with
TechnipFMC were not disclosed.
* TechnipFMC will help with the project's planning and
development, which calls for a floating production, storage and
offloading (FPSO) vessel and a subsea pipeline to bring the gas
to Israel, Energean said.
* The company hopes to begin production in 2020.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)