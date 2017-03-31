BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
ATHENS, March 31 Greece's sole oil producer Energean Oil & Gas said on Friday that it had entered a farm in agreement with Spain's Repsol for a 60 percent stake in two onshore blocks in western Greece.
Energean Oil holds exploration licences for oil and gas in the two blocks and Repsol plans to carry out seismic research there in the 2017-2019 period. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
LONDON, June 15 Europe's biggest airport London Heathrow said some passengers might have to travel without their bags on Thursday after an issue with its baggage system affected Terminals 3 and 5.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed Jabu Moleketi, current independent non-executive director, to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone operator's next chairman.