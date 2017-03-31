ATHENS, March 31 Greece's sole oil producer Energean Oil & Gas said on Friday that it had entered a farm in agreement with Spain's Repsol for a 60 percent stake in two onshore blocks in western Greece.

Energean Oil holds exploration licences for oil and gas in the two blocks and Repsol plans to carry out seismic research there in the 2017-2019 period. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)