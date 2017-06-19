UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 19 Energen Corp said on Monday its board had unanimously decided to stick to its business plan, shrugging off hedge fund Corvex Management LP call in May for a possible sale of the oil and gas producer.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based company, which has a large concentration of its assets in the Permian Basin, also raised its 2017 production forecast by 5.9 percent to 70,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Corvex called for a sale of the company in May, saying the shares were "undervalued".
The hedge fund, run by Carl Icahn protege Keith Meister, holds a 5.5 percent stake in Energen as of May 31.
The company's board reviewed the strategic alternatives with inputs from financial advisers JPMorgan and Tudor Pickering Holt & Co.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts