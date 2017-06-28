June 28 Activist investor Corvex Management LP
reported a 7.6 percent stake in oil and gas producer Energen
Corp on Wednesday and expressed "disappointment" with
the company's decision to stick to its business plan.
Corvex, run by Carl Icahn protege Keith Meister, said
Energen's decision was made without consulting shareholders on
potential strategic alternatives for the company. (bit.ly/2tlmPV8)
However, Energen said on Wednesday it conducted a review of
its business with the help of two financial advisers and input
from shareholders and concluded that its best option was to
continue with its present business execution.
Corvex last month disclosed a 5.5 percent stake in Energen
and urged the company to explore a sale. The 7.6 percent stake
revealed on Wednesday will make it Energen's fifth-largest
shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters calculation.
Energen has a large concentration of assets in the Permian
Basin which has become a hotbed of M&A activity in the energy
industry as a recovery in oil prices spurs firms to make
strategic investments.
Birmingham, Alabama-based Energen's shares were up 2.5
percent at $49.15, giving the company a market value of about
$4.80 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)