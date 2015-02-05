Feb 5 Energiedienst Holding AG :

* Says board of directors proposes to the annual general meeting an unchanged dividend of 1.50 Swiss francs per share for FY 2014

* Says FY 2014 EBIT decreased by around 22 million euros ($24.95 million) to 69.5 million euros

* Net profit fell from 79 million euros in 2013 to 56 million euros in FY 2014