Oct 19 Energizer Holdings Inc on Friday
said it is pulling 23 Banana Boat UltraMist sunscreen products
from the market because of a potential risk that the products
will ignite on a person's skin if they touch a flame or spark
before the spray dries completely.
There have been four reports of burns from using Banana Boat
UltraMist Sport SPF 30 and 50 products in the United States and
one in Canada, Energizer said. The company said it believes that
the issue is related to the size of the spray valve opening,
which dispenses more sunscreen than is typical in the industry.
Energizer said it is telling retailers to stop selling the
products and plans to sell new Banana Boat continuous spray
products shortly.