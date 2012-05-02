May 2 Energizer Holdings Inc warned on
Wednesday that this quarter's profit would fall as it promotes
new products and raises battery prices. The company also said it
would start paying a dividend.
The maker of Energizer and Eveready batteries and Schick
razors posted a higher profit for the second quarter ended on
March 31 as restructuring efforts and new products helped it
offset some higher commodity costs. It named former Clorox Co
Chief Financial Officer Daniel Heinrich to its board.
Energizer expects to start paying a quarterly dividend of 40
cents per share in the fourth quarter, which ends in September.
Also, its board approved the repurchase of up to 10 million
common shares.
It earned $77.9 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second
quarter, up from $39.1 million, or 55 cents per share, a year
earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Energizer earned $1.22 per share,
beating the analysts' average forecast of $1.08, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 6.4 percent to $1.1 billion.
Energizer said it still expected to earn $6.00 to $6.20 per
share in fiscal 2012. Third-quarter earnings per share should
fall from a year earlier due to promotional spending and because
some retailers stocked up on batteries in the second fiscal
quarter ahead of a U.S. price increase.
Analysts on average expect Energizer to earn $1.54 per share
this quarter and $6.10 this year.
