* Plans to start a quarterly dividend of $0.40/share in Q4
* Q2 adj EPS $1.22 vs Wall St est $1.08
* Shares up 7.5 percent
(Adds details on sales, share movement, analyst comments)
May 2 Energizer Holdings Inc's quarterly
profit beat Wall Street estimates as the household products
maker benefited from price increases, and it announced its first
dividend, sending its shares up more than 7 percent on
Wednesday.
The maker of Energizer and Eveready batteries and Schick
razors posted a higher profit for the second quarter ended on
March 31 as restructuring efforts and new products helped it
offset some higher commodity costs.
Energizer expects to start paying a quarterly dividend of 40
cents per share in the fourth quarter, which ends in September.
Its board also approved the repurchase of up to 10 million
common shares.
"This will give the company a roughly 2.3 percent yield, in
line with its peer average, and could attract a new class of
investors to the name," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst
William Chappell wrote in a note to clients.
Energizer said it had earned $77.9 million, or $1.17 per
share, in the second quarter, up from $39.1 million, or 55 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Energizer earned $1.22 per share,
beating the analysts' average forecast of $1.08, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 6.4 percent to $1.1 billion, led by 7 percent
"organic" growth, which typically excludes acquisitions,
divestitures and foreign exchange.
"This was the fastest organic growth for the company in
recent memory, driven by improved pricing in batteries ... and
continued strong performance in the Hydro (razor) franchise,"
Chappell wrote.
Energizer also warned on Wednesday that this quarter's
profit would fall as it promotes new products and raises battery
prices.
The company said it still expected to earn $6.00 to $6.20
per share in fiscal 2012. Third-quarter earnings per share
should fall from a year earlier due to promotional spending and
because some retailers stocked up on batteries in the second
fiscal quarter ahead of a U.S. price increase.
"At first glance this may seem disappointing," Chappell
said. "However, as this is only the second year in which
Energizer is providing guidance at all, the company may well be
taking a conservative approach."
Analysts on average expect Energizer to earn $1.54 per share
this quarter and $6.10 this year.
Energizer also named former Clorox Co Chief
Financial Officer Daniel Heinrich to its board.
The company's shares were up 7.5 percent at $76.17 in
morning trading.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in
Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)