Nov 8 Energizer Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it would cut more than 10 percent of its workforce, or about 1,500 people.

Energizer has been reviewing everything from procurement to manufacturing and selling, general and administrative costs. This year it faced pressures including losing shelf space for batteries at Walmart and stepped up competition from larger rival Procter & Gamble Co's Gillette razors.

Energizer also said its profit rose to $117 million, or $1.84 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30, from $45.8 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.