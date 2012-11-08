BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says issued $2 bln floating rate notes due Feb. 11, 2022
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Energizer Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it would cut more than 10 percent of its workforce, or about 1,500 people.
Energizer has been reviewing everything from procurement to manufacturing and selling, general and administrative costs. This year it faced pressures including losing shelf space for batteries at Walmart and stepped up competition from larger rival Procter & Gamble Co's Gillette razors.
Energizer also said its profit rose to $117 million, or $1.84 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30, from $45.8 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
* XCERRA TO ESTABLISH DIRECT SALES AND SUPPORT OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN AND CHINA
PARIS, Feb 13 France's PSA Group is pushing ahead with an Iranian plant investment and production ramp-up in the face of a hardened U.S. stance against Tehran under President Donald Trump that could play to the carmaker's advantage, a senior executive said.