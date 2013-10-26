UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ALGIERS Oct 26 Algeria's Sonatrach has made a new oilfield discovery with estimated reserves of 1.3 billion barrels in the region of Tamguid Messaoud near Ouargla city, APS state news agency said on Saturday.
"This is one of Sonatrach's biggest discoveries in the past 20 years as it is an accumulation of some 1.3 billion barrels," Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi was quoted as saying by APS.
The discovery was made by Sonatrach not far from Algeria's biggest oilfield Hassi Messaoud. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Patrick Markey and Robin Pomeroy)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders