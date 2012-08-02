UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
ALGIERS Aug 2 Algeria plans to woo foreign companies to invest in developing its shale energy resources with incentives including tax breaks and the sharing of costs and risk, the head of state-controlled energy firm Sonatrach said in published remarks.
"For conventional resources, partners are alone in taking the exploration risk. For shale resources, we want to make (terms) attractive by allowing Sonatrach to take a share of the risk," Abdelhamid Zerguine said in remarks carried by the official APS news agency late on Wednesday.
OPEC member and gas exporter Algeria wants to develop technology-intensive shale gas and offshore production to help ensure security of supply in the long run. It currently favours a role for foreign oil majors in helping achieve those goals.
Zerguine was referring to the introduction of amendments to its hydrocarbons law planned for this year.
"It (the amended law) should yield more benefits for foreign investors" who venture into shale energy resources than for those in conventional resources, APS quoted him as saying.
The amendments also are to include definitions of shale resources and rules for investors who make a shale discovery while seeking conventional hydrocarbon resources.
Zerguine last month said Algeria was in talks with Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil on shale gas exploration.
That followed Italy's Eni agreement with Sonatrach last year to carry out shale gas exploration. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed, editing by Jane Baird)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties.