ALGIERS, April 11 A decision will be made by the
end of this year on the planned Galsi gas pipeline from Algeria
to Italy following a review of its economic feasibility,
Algeria's energy minister was quoted as saying.
The 8 billion cubic metre pipeline had been scheduled for
start-up in 2014, but since it was given the go-ahead, European
demand for natural gas has slumped, changing the economics of
the project.
The project is not cancelled but the partners need to "know
the scale of demand in Italy and the size of the market," the El
Khabar newspaper quoted the minister, Youcef Yousfi, as saying
in an interview. "We hope there will be a final decision on the
project by the end of the year."
