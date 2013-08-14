* Accusations of corruption to win contracts in Algeria
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, Aug 14 Former Algerian energy minister
Chakib Khelil, wanted in connection with a suspected corruption
case involving Algeria's Sonatrach and Italy's Eni,
said he was ready to return home to be tried but demanded a fair
hearing.
Algeria's attorney general said on Monday international
arrest warrants had been issued for Khelil, his wife and two of
his sons, as well as five other people.
Algeria launched the investigation in February after Milan
prosecutors said they were investigating Eni head Paolo Scaroni
over alleged bribes paid to win contracts in Algeria for Saipem
, in which Eni holds a 43 percent stake.
Khelil, who held the job of oil minister between 1999 and
2010, is a close ally of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and seen
as a powerful figure in political and diplomatic circles.
Since leaving office, he has spent time in the United
States, where his sons live.
"I'm ready to come to Algeria at any moment and accept to be
tried, but on one condition: That the trial takes place in
accordance with fair legal procedures," Khelil told Algeria's
independent newspaper El Bilad on Wednesday.
He gave no details about what he would consider constituting
a fair investigation or trial.
The attorney general said Khelil and the other suspects were
accused of corruption, peddling influence, abuse of office,
money laundering and procurement of contracts contrary to the
law.
"We are innocent of all what has been attributed to us," the
Arabic-language daily reported him as saying about himself and
his family, speaking from Washington, where he is staying.
Eni, Scaroni and Saipem, Europe's biggest oil services
group, have also denied wrongdoing.
Both Eni and Saipem have important contracts in Algeria,
which supplies Italy with about 30 percent of its natural gas.
Sonatrach is the sole partner of foreign oil firms in
Algeria. The current energy minister, Youcef Yousfi, has said
the judiciary should be allowed the time to take whatever
measures are needed.
