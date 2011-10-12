-- Chris Kimmerle is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Chris Kimmerle
NEW YORK Oct 12 The Obama Administration has
laid out an aggressive program to cut U.S. oil imports by
one-third by 2025 through use of more domestic oil, promoting
increased energy efficiency and deployment of more clean
alternatives to fossil fuels such as wind turbines, electric
vehicles and photovoltaic power systems.
To carry out this strategy, the United States needs a
growing supply of the rare earth elements and other critical
metals essential to the manufacture of alternative energy
equipment such as florescent lamps, magnets, rechargeable
batteries, state of the-art electric motors, and wind turbine
components.
Growing alternative energy industry demand is incremental
to critical metal consumption during the manufacture of
computers, catalytic converters and other emission control
devices, fiber optics and modern weapon systems.
As recently as 2009, the United States consumed
approximately 12 percent of total global rare earth production
and its appetite for the critical metals is growing rapidly.
But global supply is constrained by Chinese trade and
environmental policies and at risk due to potential instability
of mine and mineral processing operations in nations having
evolving central governments such as the Democratic Republic of
the Congo.
The risk is greatest for 14 critical metals. These are the
nine rare earth elements not currently mined in the United
States -- yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium,
samarium, europium and terbium -- along with dysprosium and
indium, gallium, tellurium, cobalt and lithium.
The federal government may need to do more to overcome the
political risk that threatens the availability of the critical
elements required to implement the national energy plan.
SOURCES OF CRITICAL METAL SUPPLY
The rare earths compose a group of 17 transition metals,
including the 15 lanthanides plus scandium and yttrium.
Except for promethium, these elements are widely
distributed in the Earth's crust. But unlike base metals, they
are seldom found in discrete economically recoverable ore
deposits.
Instead, they are generally recovered as byproducts of
mining and processing other metals. Their recovery is dependent
on the economics of their host metal and the cost of their
secondary recovery from mining "waste."
Cobalt is a byproduct of nickel and copper mining while
tellurium is produced in association with copper and indium and
gallium are byproducts of zinc mining.
The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that more than 95
percent of global rare earth production is based in China, long
the primary exporter of refined critical metals.
In recent years China's consumption of rare earth metals
has increased. The Chinese now have centralized planning goals
to ensure a stable supply for domestic manufacturing. This has
reduced availability of rare earth supplies outside of China.
The United States sees this as a risk to U.S. strategic
interests and emerging alternative energy policy.
CRITICAL METAL FLOWS
The critical metals logistics chain has four links: mining
and ore benefaction, secondary recovery from mine "waste,"
refining and component manufacturing. Each is exposed to risk
including overdependence on single sources of supply and
foreign ownership or control of patent rights associated with
metal production and component manufacturing.
Cobalt mining is concentrated in the Democratic Republic of
the Congo (51 percent of global production) plus Zambia (12
percent) and China and Russia (7 percent each). While China
accounts for just 7 percent of mined cobalt production, it
produces 39 percent of the global supply of refined cobalt
followed by Finland (15 percent), then Canada, Australia and
and Norway with less than 10 percent each. Any disruption of
mining operations in the Congo or the withholding of Chinese
refined metal will have a material impact on already tight
global supplies.
U.S. PROGRAMS TO ENSURE CONTINUED CRITICAL METALS SUPPLY
The Obama administration is coordinating a broad federal
initiative to ensure availability of critical metals for the
U.S. economy. The Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Science
and Technology Policy, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Department
of State and the Department of Defense all are involved.
Federal programs are designed to establish a broad-based
plan to encourage research and development and provide
financial support to foster a stable growing supply of critical
elements.
The program includes plans to diversify the U.S. rare earth
supply chain and facilitate domestic extraction, processing and
manufacturing. The plan encourages development of alternative
supplies from Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. DOE is
supporting research and development of alternatives to the
critical rare earths and encouraging recycling, reuse and more
efficient use of material already in the United States.
FUTURE CRITICAL METAL SUPPLY
It will take five to 10 years to develop new critical metal
production facilities. Meanwhile, demand for critical metals
will grow quickly due to growing demand for clean energy and
prices could be volatile due to a continued threat of Chinese
export controls and stretching of critical metal supply lines.
New critical metal production is scheduled to eventually
come online in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greenland,
Kazakhstan, Namibia, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania,
United States and Vietnam. Even as production ramps up, the
U.S. Department of Energy predicts that indium and the rare
earths dysprosium, terbium, europium, neodymium yttrium will
remain in "critical short supply." The DOE also expects
tellurium, cerium and lanthanum will remain at "near critical
supply" levels and gallium, lithium, cobalt, praseodymium will
fall outside the "critical" category.
U.S. POLICY AND CRITICAL METALS
Free market forces may eventually contribute to a growing
availability of critical metals. But the political risk in this
market requires federal support to insure continuing access to
a reliable supply or else the United States and other markets
are in danger of replacing dependence on imported oil with new
dependence on a more concentrated supply of for imported
critical metals.
(Editing by John Kemp and David Gregorio)
(Chris.Kimmerle@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging:
Chris.Kimmerle@thomsonreuters.com.net; 646-223-7914))
Key Words: Column US ALTERNATIVES / MARKET