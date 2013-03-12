* Opponents say oil could drive fish, tourists away
* Backers see new source of oil, gas off Lofoten islands
By Alister Doyle and Balazs Koranyi
SVOLVAER, Norway, March 12 Oil companies seeking
new Arctic areas for exploration face a battle with
environmentalists, fishermen and hotel owners over Norwegian
islands where jagged snow-capped peaks rise sheer from the sea.
With oil production falling to a 25-year low this year and
the state depending on oil revenues, Norway's ruling Labour
Party is warming to drilling in Lofoten's pristine waters,
setting up the issue as the year's biggest political fight ahead
of elections in September.
"We've already got the winning lottery ticket by living in
Norway. We shouldn't want to be even richer," said Erling Santi,
a fisherman in Svolvaer, Lofoten's main town.
"Oil drilling could drive the fish away," said Santi who is
also the managing director of Saga Fish, a cod packing plant.
Norway is one of the world's most prosperous nations with
per capital GDP in excess of $100,000 but the fortunes of remote
Lofoten, 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) north of Oslo, have been
mixed. Unemployment remains above the national average and its
young leave the area in search of jobs.
Lofoten has been off limits for exploration since Norway
first struck oil in 1969, reflecting fears about nature in a
scenic Arctic region that is a spawning ground for the world's
richest cod stocks and home to sea eagles and puffins.
BP Plc's Gulf of Mexico spill in 2010, the worst
offshore spill in U.S. history, may have added to scepticism.
After Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg came down in favour of
studying drilling last month, Norway's top three parties on left
and right are now open to the idea, pitting them against smaller
parties and many of Lofoten's own residents.
The fight will also be a test for how the industry and
politics handle the move northward, with sights firmly set on
the high Arctic, including the frozen Svalbard archipelago.
VIKINGS
Backers say oil and gas finds are getting scarcer and that
new technology means the risks of accidents are low enough to
explore waters off Lofoten and the neighbouring Vesteraalen
islands where cod has been king since Viking days.
"We need Lofoten but most of all, Lofoten needs the oil
industry," said Knut Saeberg, chief financial officer (CFO) of
North Energy, which is based in Alta higher in the
Arctic. He said Lofoten needed jobs to counter a drift away.
Eivind Holst, the Conservative mayor of the Svolvaer region
where the crest of arms depicts a large cod, said he was in
principle in favour of oil and gas, partly as a source of jobs.
Lofoten's population has fallen to 24,000 people from above
30,000 in the early 20th century, with many moving to cities.
"There isn't necessarily a contradiction between running an
industry and enjoying nature. It just has to be done carefully,"
he said. "Tourists don't come to Lofoten to see oil platforms in
the midnight sun."
A ban on seismic surveys in the cod spawning season early
each year and use of sub-sea installations were among measures
that would protect fish stocks and tourism if the planned
assessment gave a green light, he said.
A government report suggested that oil and gas in Lofoten
could create 400 to 1,100 new jobs to the northwestern region.
Hammerfest to the north has boomed as the landing area for gas
from Statoil's Snoehvit field, he noted.
"The longer you wait, the fewer benefits you get," he said.
"And there hasn't been an accident like the Gulf of Mexico here
- knock on wood." He rapped his knuckles on a wooden table for
good luck.
OIL OUTPUT HALVED
Oil output by Norway, the world's number seven exporter,
fell to 1.5 million barrels per day in January and even a string
of big finds, set to come online in the second half of the
decade, will only halt the rate of decline.
"The industry needs access to new areas on a regular basis
to sustain activities," said Einar Gjelsvik, chief executive of
Noreco, an oil producer.
Lofoten could hold 8 percent of Norway's undiscovered oil
and gas resources, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate says.
It says that seismic tests have identified 50 prospects off
Lofoten that could hold recoverable reserves or around 1.27
billion barrels of oil equivalent.
"We are developing new technology to reduce the risk," said
Leif Borge, CFO of Aker Solutions. "Down the road,
it's probably an important area."
Norway's worst oil spills were the Ekofisk Bravo blowout in
the North Sea in 1977 that spilt 80,000 barrels and a spill of
27,500 barrels at the Statfjord field.
"You can never be relaxed about safety but you can see that
Norway's controls are so much better than the Gulf of Mexico,"
said Geoff Turbott, CFO at Lundin Petroleum. "Opening
the area is many years away and even from then, the first
drilling is 3-4 years away."
An opinion poll by InFact in February showed that 49 percent
of almost 1,100 people in Nordland county, which includes
Lofoten, opposed oil and gas production off the islands with 34
percent in favour and others undecided.
It also showed that 44 percent favoured an environmental
impact assessement with 43 percent opposed. Lofoten's people
will be consulted but will not decide on oil and gas.
Lofoten has Arctic winter darkness that complicates drilling
but the warm Gulf Stream current keeps it ice free. It is warmer
than where the Exxon Valdez tanker ran aground off Alaska in
1989, even though it is further north.
Less chilly waters mean any oil would break down faster.
"The problems for drilling here are the fish, the birds and the
coastline," said Truls Gulowsen, head of Greenpeace Norway.
"It's not typical of the Arctic."
The relative warmth makes Norway an exception for Arctic
drilling - Shell has abandoned drilling off Alaska for this year
after a string of setbacks in 2012.
Tourism operators fear that oil and gas could undermine
business. "The oil can wait. We have had some big oil finds in
recent years," said Ola Skjeseth, the biggest local hotel
manager who runs 500 beds around Lofoten.
He said he was especially opposed to any oil or gas terminal
on the islands, saying it would contradict publicly funded
advertising campaigns that call Lofoten "the world's most
beautiful coast" with white beaches and saw-tooth mountains.
And in winter, more tourists are starting to visit, hoping
to see the northern lights, particles from the sun that can
produce a show of green, pink and violet across the night sky.
Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg's decision to favour an
environmental impact study aligns Labour with the opposition
right-wing Conservatives and the Progress Party. That makes a
study likely after the September election, unless the balance of
power falls to a small party opposed to drilling.
Mayor Holst said that a melt of Arctic sea ice caused by
global warming was a bigger environmental threat than oil and
gas because it raising risks of shipwrecks, including tankers,
on a likely new route between the Pacific and the Atlantic.
That would be a turnaround for Lofoten, which has sometimes
benefited from shipwrecks. Some old buildings in Svolvaer are
built with timber washed from 19th century Russian wrecks - cold
means trees don't grow big and thick enough on the islands.
(Editing by William Hardy)