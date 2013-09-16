BAKU, Sept 16 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell by 1 percent
year-on-year in the January-August period, extending a drop in 2011 and 2012, but showing
stabilisation in production, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday.
Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields - the biggest Azeri project
and one of the biggest globally for oil major BP - has raised concerns in Baku. Azeri
energy company SOCAR and BP said in June oil output at ACG had stabilised.
In the January-June period the fall was at 1.8 percent and in the period between January and
July the production slowdown stood at 1.16 percent.
First-half output at ACG rose to 672,000 barrels a day, up from 662,000 in the first quarter
this year, official figures confirmed in July.
Jan-Aug 2013 Jan-Aug 2012 Jan-Dec 2012 SOCAR estimates
for 2013
Oil + condensate (mln 29.1 29.4 42.98 41-43
tonnes)
Natural gas (for 11.7 11.4 26.8* 28-29*
consumers)(bln cubic
metres)
* Shows total gas volumes, including gas pumped back to oil reservoirs.