BAKU, Sept 16 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell by 1 percent year-on-year in the January-August period, extending a drop in 2011 and 2012, but showing stabilisation in production, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday. Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields - the biggest Azeri project and one of the biggest globally for oil major BP - has raised concerns in Baku. Azeri energy company SOCAR and BP said in June oil output at ACG had stabilised. In the January-June period the fall was at 1.8 percent and in the period between January and July the production slowdown stood at 1.16 percent. First-half output at ACG rose to 672,000 barrels a day, up from 662,000 in the first quarter this year, official figures confirmed in July. Jan-Aug 2013 Jan-Aug 2012 Jan-Dec 2012 SOCAR estimates for 2013 Oil + condensate (mln 29.1 29.4 42.98 41-43 tonnes) Natural gas (for 11.7 11.4 26.8* 28-29* consumers)(bln cubic metres) * Shows total gas volumes, including gas pumped back to oil reservoirs.