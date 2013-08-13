BAKU, Aug 13 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell by 1.16 percent in January-July 2013, extending a drop in 2011 and 2012, but showing stabilisation in production, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Tuesday. Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, the biggest Azeri project and one of the biggest globally for oil major BP, has raised concerns in Baku. Azeri energy company SOCAR and BP said in June that oil output at ACG had stabilised. In the January-May period the fall was at 2.2 percent and in the period between January and June the production slowdown was at 1.8 percent. First-half output at ACG rose to 672,000 barrels a day up from 662,000 in the first quarter this year, official figures confirmed last week. Jan-July 2013 Jan-July 2012 Jan-Dec 2012 SOCAR estimates for 2013 Oil+condensate (mln tonnes) 25.5 25.8 42.98 41-43 Natural gas (bln cu metres) 16.7 15.7 26.8 28-29