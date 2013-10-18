UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
BAKU, Oct 18 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output edged down by 0.9 percent year on year in the January-September period, extending a drop in 2011 and 2012 but showing stabilisation in production, the State Statistics Committee said on Friday. Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields - the biggest Azeri project and one of the biggest globally for oil major BP - has raised concerns in Baku. Azeri energy company SOCAR and BP said in June that oil output at ACG had stabilised. In the January-August period the fall stood at 1.0 percent and in the period between January and July the production slowdown stood at 1.16 percent. First-half output at ACG rose to 672,000 barrels a day, up from 662,000 in the first quarter this year, official figures confirmed in July. Jan-Sept 2013 Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Dec 2012 SOCAR estimates for 2013 Oil + condensate (mln 32.5 32.8 42.98 41-43 tonnes) Natural gas (for 13.1 12.8 26.8* 28-29* consumers)(bln cubic metres) * Shows total gas volumes, including gas pumped back to oil reservoirs.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.