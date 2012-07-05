By Nerijus Adomaitis and Patrick Lannin
| KLAIPEDA, Lithuania/RIGA, July 5
KLAIPEDA, Lithuania/RIGA, July 5 Flat,
featureless Pig's Back island off Lithuania is where the country
hopes to moor a gas terminal in 2014 and escape total reliance
on supplies from Russia, two decades after the Baltic states
threw off Moscow's political rule.
The small bell-shaped island near the bustling port of
Klaipeda is now home only to a solitary power pole, but is to
become the mooring point of a floating liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal, spearheading a drive in the Baltics to gain
energy independence with European Union support.
"It will help Lithuania reduce its dependence on a single
gas supplier and allow access to international gas markets,"
said Rokas Masiulis, chief executive of the company in charge,
Klaipedos Nafta.
Support for Lithuania's plans is part of wider efforts by
the European Commission, the EU executive, which is using
legislation, possible new sources of hydrocarbons such as shale
gas and LNG as well as new pricing models to boost its leverage
against Russia's pipeline gas export monopoly Gazprom.
Gazprom currently supplies a quarter of EU gas.
For Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, the issue is
simple. " We are paying $100 per 1,000 cubic metres of gas more
than Germany, because we have no supply alternatives," he told
Reuters in an interview.
Estonia's Prime Minister Andrus Ansip agreed.
"These is only one supplier for Estonia and that is Russia
... of course we would like to get some other supplier also," he
said in an interview in the Estonian capital Tallinn.
While Gazprom plays a major role across Europe, in the three
Baltic states it completely dominates, supplying 100 percent of
their gas.
Lithuania's planned offshore platform, expected to start
operating at the end of 2014, is to provide about 11 million
tonnes of imported LNG per day, helping it deal with any loss of
Russian supply.
The situation in the Baltics is a hangover from the time
when the three small nations were part of the Soviet Union,
which used infrastructure ties to bind itself together. Their
power systems also remain connected mostly east.
Lithuania and Estonia are taking steps to end that
dependence by implementing EU rules to unbundle - EU jargon for
breaking the link between gas supply and distribution so it is
not all in the same hands.
Even though the two nations, along with Latvia, are a tiny
market at just 5.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year versus a
total 150 bcm supplied to Europe in 2011, developments in the
region have annoyed the Russian giant.
"It sets a precedent, no one has challenged Gazprom like
this before," said Andres Kasekamp, director of the Estonian
Foreign Policy Institute think tank.
In Lithuania, the unbundling has involved forcing gas firm
Lietuvos Dujos, one-third owned by Gazprom and
one-third by Germany's E.ON, to approve a plan to
spin off the transport pipelines and complete unbundling by the
end of October 2014.
Gazprom eventually voted unwillingly for the unbundling at a
Dujos shareholder meeting, but has also taken its case to a
court of international arbitration.
Lithuania still faces tough negotiations with Gazprom on
several issues before it can take over the pipelines, including
a buyout price for its pipeline stake and on transit of gas to
the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
Russian energy specialist Andrei Konoplyanik said Gazprom
had reason to be angry, as the EU laws created a dangerous
precedent that contracts can be changed unilaterally.
"In my opinion, the EU should have given a transitional
period to implement the new rules until the current (long-term)
contracts run out," said Konoplyanik, a former deputy energy
minister and government adviser and currently professor at the
Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.
EU HELPING HAND
Pressure on Gazprom has come chiefly from Brussels rather
than from Vilnius.
That was demonstrated during a meeting in February, when
Gazprom's deputy head, Alexander Medvedev, flew to Vilnius to
convince Lithuania to change the unbundling plan.
At the meeting, Prime Minister Kubilius was joined by Philip
Lowe, head of the European Commission's directorate-general for
energy, who made clear Gazprom would have to play by EU rules.
"Gazprom has been pained that it lost a battle against EU
regulations in a small country like Lithuania," said a senior
Lithuanian government official, who declined to be named.
The European Commission's hand has also been evident in
other developments affecting Gazprom's business in Europe,
including the encouragement of a spot gas market.
That has led some European clients such as E.ON,
RWE and Poland's PGNiG to demand that
Gazprom increase the cheaper spot pricing element in its
long-term contracts.
Gazprom resolved its differences with Germany's E.ON this
week, offering a retroactive price cut on its long-term gas
supplies, opting to renegotiate to keep its customers.
But Gazprom remains keen to safeguard the linking of export
prices to those of oil, maintaining a 40-year-old practice that
it says increases the predictability it needs to fund its
investments.
As well as forcing Gazprom's hand on unbundling, Lithuania
and Poland are also very interested in extracting shale gas,
though Poland's ambitious plans have faltered and were shaken
last month when U.S. major Exxon withdrew from exploration
contracts.
As well as the LNG terminal, Lithuania is spearheading the
building of a pan-Baltic nuclear power plant and has a
preliminary deal with joint venture Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy
to increase its energy independence.
Despite all these initiatives, the Baltic states' drive for
greater energy independence has failed to produce a totally
united front.
Gazprom should therefore be able to face challenges as they
arose, according to IHS Insight analyst Lilit Gevorgyan.
"Regulations involving such a strategically important
commodity as energy supplies are bound to be influenced by
political factors, making the unbundling process a commercial,
legal and political issue, which perhaps will vary from country
to country," she said.
The country in the middle, Latvia, has been less proactive
in breaking the power of its gas monopoly than Lithuania to the
south and Estonia to the north.
And a telling symbol of this issue is Pig's Back island,
where the planned LNG terminal would allow the import of
super-cooled gas by ship from anywhere in the world.
The Baltic states failed to agree on the site of a regional
LNG platform, with Latvia's capital Riga staking a claim to a
project that would attract EU funds.
The dispute led Lithuania to strike out on its own.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)