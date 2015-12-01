By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Dec 1When Samson Resources Corp
filed this year's biggest energy-related bankruptcy in
September, the oil and gas company said it had a deal to emerge
from Chapter 11 protection by year-end. Just a few weeks later,
plunging gas prices had left the deal in tatters.
Samson joins about a half dozen troubled energy producers
that have sought court protection from creditors this year and
discovered asset values have evaporated or that a restructuring
plan has unraveled as commodity prices plunge.
Bankers, lawyers and advisers involved in the cases blame
the steep drop in energy prices and the industry's huge need for
constant, capital-intensive drilling and exploring to sustain
production.
In the past 16 months, the price of oil has sunk to around
$40 per barrel from about $100, ending years of elevated crude
prices that fueled oil companies' debt-financed expansion.
"It can be a really tough spot especially when you have the
bottom drop out," said Michael Cuda, a bankruptcy lawyer with
Squire Patton Boggs in Dallas, who represents a lender in the
Samson case. "A lot of assets suddenly become valueless," he
said, speaking of energy companies generally.
Samson declined to comment.
Many of the energy companies now in Chapter 11 are among the
weakest players, but their experience serves as a warning that
the dozens of their peers struggling to remain afloat may find
their assets quickly depleted in bankruptcy, dishing out heavy
losses to investors.
Bankruptcy is supposed to be a relatively brief refuge while
a company works out a turnaround.
Quicksilver Resources Inc entered bankruptcy in
March and in September presented creditors a turnaround plan,
according to court documents. Yet two weeks later the
oil-and-gas producer changed course, saying rapidly dwindling
assets forced it to sell its business.
Quicksilver did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
FIRE-SALE PRICES
Energy companies Dune Energy, American Eagle Energy
and BPZ Resources all filed for bankruptcy
this year and have sold their assets at fire-sale prices.
Another energy producer, Endeavour International Corp
filed last year, but suffered the same fate.
"Without access to new capital, the business deteriorates
and literally eats itself," Samson's lawyer, Joshua Sussberg,
said at Samson's first U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing.
Businesses always lose value in bankruptcy, but the declines
in energy have been striking.
KKR & Co led a buyout of Samson in 2011 for $7.2 billion.
The company estimated its value at less than $1.5 billion for
its prearranged bankruptcy plan.
Dune Energy valued its assets, including about 15.52 million
barrels of oil equivalent of reserves, at $229 million in
September 2014. The company auctioned them during its bankruptcy
for $19 million in July.
Houston-based BPZ Resources fetched less than $10
million for its assets in July, which included licenses to
explore for oil and gas covering 1.9 million acres (7,690 square
kilometers) in Peru. Last year it valued the assets at $291
million.
Dune and BPZ did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
William Snyder of Deloitte CRG, who advised Dune Energy,
said stakeholders and professionals running these cases have
been blindsided by tumbling asset values.
"When energy and production companies run out of money, they
get really ugly," he said. One problem is the loss of veteran
employees, who take with them key know-how. "The assets get
tainted. They go to auction, and it's like, how could that
happen?"
Prior to bankruptcy, companies borrowed heavily against
their assets, which means steep losses for creditors when the
assets are sold for pennies in bankruptcy.
American Eagle Energy, which explores for energy
in North Dakota, issued $175 million in bonds in August 2014.
The company filed for bankruptcy in May, estimating its assets
were worth $211 million. It sold them in October for under $37
million.
American Eagle declined to comment.
Adding to energy companies struggles are battles among
creditors.
When prices stabilized earlier this year, hedge funds that
seek to profit by investing in deeply troubled companies swooped
into the energy sector. Many suffered when commodity prices
resumed their decline.
"People who invested early got crushed," said Emanuel
Grillo, a bankruptcy attorney at Baker Botts.
Many of those distressed investors are now nursing big losses
when the companies only have enough value to pay the creditors
ahead of them. As a result, many of the energy bankruptcies
involve battles not just between the company and its creditors,
but also fights between lenders and bondholders.
In the Samson Resources case, junior bondholders say the
lenders have lost the right to get repaid ahead of them because
their collateral no longer has value, drawing a major battle
line in the case.
Becky Roof of AlixPartners, who advises distressed energy
companies, said the experience with energy bankruptcies so far
partly reflects the type of companies filing: weak, with far too
much debt. She said stronger companies will fail next year if
energy prices remain low.
Not all energy-related companies have languished in
bankruptcy. Oil services firm Hercules Offshore Inc and
exploration company Milagro Oil & Gas were both in and out of
bankruptcy in weeks to seal deals negotiated prior to filing.
"Hercules, they were really smart," said Roof. "They filed
while they still had liquidity and that is going to serve them
really well."
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Amy Stevens and Tomasz
Janowski)