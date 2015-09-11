NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. regulators are
scrutinizing the impact of falling energy prices on bank loans
in a move that could make it more difficult for lenders to
extend extra credit to troubled oil and gas companies, sources
familiar with the review said.
A halving of the price of oil since the summer has cut the
value of assets used by energy companies as collateral for their
bank loans, raising the possibility these loans will be
classified as troubled in an annual regulatory review set to be
published in the autumn.
Officials from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
(OCC), which supervises national banks, met with lenders last
week to discuss the impact of falling commodity prices on
outstanding loans as part of the review, sources said.
If the OCC decides certain loans need to be marked as
troubled, banks will have to set aside more capital to cover the
higher risk of default, making it less profitable for them to
lend more to indebted energy firms.
Turning off the credit tap to such firms could push some of
them into bankruptcy.
"This is going to put an unexpected regulatory pressure on a
traditional source of capital," a source at one lender told
Reuters. He declined to be named because the review is
confidential.
The OCC examines bank portfolios for compliance with
guidelines on leveraged loans that limit how much debt a company
can take on.
JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were among the
banks that met the OCC last week, one source said.
JP Morgan and Wells Fargo declined to comment.
"We've heard from our lender clients that they are getting
relatively consistent grilling from the regulators, especially
the OCC, on these questions," a lawyer who advises banks said.
The lawyer said if banks try to refinance or restructure
existing loans to ease the burden on an indebted energy firm
then the regulator could demand they set aside more capital,
making it less profitable for them.
"The difficult choice that the lenders face is to force the
borrower into bankruptcy or do something medium term, which
unfortunately puts them in regulatory cross-hairs."
A spokesman for the OCC declined to comment about the review
but said individual credit decisions were matters for the banks.
"The OCC does not make individual credit decisions for
national banks and federal savings associations," he said.
"Early identification of troubled loans and mitigation of
associated risk is fundamental to the safe and sound operation
of national banks and federal savings associations. The OCC
encourages banks and thrifts to work with customers to meet
their credit needs."
Generous banks and capital markets have helped fuel a U.S.
oil boom, allowing companies eager for growth to invest so
heavily on new wells that they routinely outspend their cash
flows.
But with the drop in the price of oil, liquidity is waning.
Banks are currently renegotiating their credit lines to gas and
oil companies, a process that takes place twice a year, and even
without the regulatory scrutiny, the recent slide in oil prices
was expected to see loan lines cut.
"While every credit will be independently evaluated,
generally we will likely see reductions to borrowing bases given
current commodity prices and the applications of banks' normal
oil and gas lending criteria," said Paris Theofanidis, an energy
partner at law firm Paul Hastings.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh, Carmel Crimmins and Andrew hay)