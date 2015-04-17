NEW YORK, April 17 (IFR) - A drillship bond issued by
Brazil's Schahin Oil and Gas slid by more than a point on Friday
after its parent said 28 of its subsidiaries would seek
bankruptcy protection.
The company's 5.875% amortizing note maturing in 2022 traded
at a price of 42 shortly after the announcement, down from a
bid-offer spread of 43-44 earlier in the day, according to a New
York-based trader.
"It wasn't like a massive hit. The bond has less than a
month in accrued interest," the trader said. "But it is unclear
who filed for bankruptcy exactly."
Schahin - which is exiting the engineering and construction
business to focus on oil and gas - said the judicial recovery
process would involve some R$6.5bn (US$2.1bn) of liabilities.
"In recent months, all efforts to avoid bankruptcy
protection were made - the attempt to launch bonds in the
capital market, the renegotiation of liabilities and even the
transfer of public works contracts," it said.
Prices on the bond, backed by charter payments from a single
drillship called Sertao, were already trading in distressed
territory last week amid reports that the company was teetering
on the edge of bankruptcy.
S&P downgraded Schahin Oil & Gas last week to CCC- from B-
and warned that a possible default was on the horizon.
This came after talk emerged that the company had already
brought the Sertao drillship onshore, raising further concerns
about the bond as well as the possibility of courts seizing the
ship in the event of a bankruptcy.
Schahin issued the US$750m amortizing bond in March of 2012
through special purpose vehicle Schahin II Finance Company. It
currently has US$652m outstanding on the note, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Grupo Schahin announced on Friday that 28 of its units have
filed for bankruptcy protection in the Sao Paolo state court
after a corruption scandal at key client Petrobras shut the
company out of the domestic and international credit markets.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)