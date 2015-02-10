ESSEN, Germany Feb 10 The European Energy Bourse EEX plans to introduce wind power futures contracts, allowing clients to speculate on prices in an increasingly important area of the energy market.

Speaking at an industry fair on Tuesday, executives from continental Europe's biggest power exchange said the contracts would be an entirely new set of products in a market that is developing rapidly as Germany seeks to move to an energy system relying on carbon-free technologies.

The contracts, to be available from this summer, would be based on an index calculated with Deutsche Boerse covering prices in Germany and Austria, Tobias Paulun, chief strategy officer at EEX, told Reuters at the E-World of energy fair in Essen.

EEX is majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse derivatives unit Eurex.

The price of the products, which would be purely financial and would not be involved in the actual delivery of power, would reflect expectations for hours of wind capacity usage and the resulting supply of wind power onto electricity grids, Paulun said.

He said the move responded to clients' wishes as the influence of weather becomes increasingly significant in energy markets. "This influence has to be made tradable in addition to the electricity price," he said.

Renewables supplied 25.8 percent of Germany's national power demand in 2014, industry data show.

European commodity exchanges have developed contracts based on temperatures for farming but contracts for wind are new.

The EEX also said it was developing products to cover price peaks on the intraday power market, in another response to changing market conditions.

A so-called Cap Future will become available in the summer to hedge against prices exceeding a cap of around 60 to 80 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). The product would be an insurance against high prices for the buyer, while offering the seller a premium for the willingness to assume the price risk of the cap being exceeded.

Day-ahead power cost 47.15 euros/MWh on Tuesday, according to ThomsonReuters data. (Editing by David Holmes)