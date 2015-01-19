FRANKFURT, Jan 19 Electricity and gas trading on European energy bourse EEX rose 24 percent in 2014, helped by new products and co-operation with other operators, but carbon trading fell due to the removal of certificates from the market, the exchange said on Monday. Trading volume in the EEX flagship contract, European power forwards, rose 24 percent in 2014 compared with the year before, to 1,570 terawatt hours (TWh), it said, with especially strong growth in the French market and in its new Italian business unit. Germany-based EEX's market share in the German power trading market, Europe's biggest, increased by 5 percent to 25 percent in 2014 from a year earlier, partly as tighter regulation drives more over-the-counter trading volumes onto exchanges. Exchange-based trading of gas nearly trebled over the year to 282 TWh in its gas market unit Pegas, EEX said. EEX, continental Europe's biggest power bourse, took a majority stake in French rival Powernext on Jan. 1, helping it to better compete with its larger gas rival Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP). The spot gas volume traded in 2014 was 196.4 TWh and futures 85.4 TWh, still small relative to Germany's actual gas consumption of 823 TWh in the year. Carbon emissions rights trading fell by 37 percent year-on-year, EEX said, citing "backloading" -- the politically steered removal of permits from the market to boost prices. In 2013, EEX took on the role of primary market auctions host on behalf of EU member states. Below is an overview of the exchange's 2014 trading volumes. Financial results will be reported in the spring. 2014 2013 Yr-Yr change Power derivatives 1,570 TWh 1,264 TWh + 24 pct Gas 282 TWh 110 TWh + 156 pct Carbon emissions 534 mln T 850 mln T - 37 pct (Editing by Susan Thomas)