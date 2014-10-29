Oct 29 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said Wednesday it expects an administrative law judge to issue an initial decision in August 2015 in the commission's natural gas manipulation allegations against UK oil company BP Plc.

Earlier, FERC said it expected the judge to make a decision in July 2015.

FERC started investigating BP's gas trading activities in 2008. In August 2013, FERC accused BP of violating the Natural Gas Act and ordered the company to explain why it should not be forced to pay a civil penalty of $28 million and disgorge $800,000 plus interest.

For a timeline on FERC's BP case and the events leading up to it, see below.

2000-2001 - A power crisis hits California and other western U.S. states, costing customers up to $45 billion along with lost economic activity due in part to power and gas market manipulation.

December 2001 - Enron enters bankruptcy amid an accounting scandal and accusations of power and gas market manipulation.

2001-2003 - Numerous energy marketers, such as the former Enron, Mirant, El Paso and Dynegy, exit U.S. power and gas markets due to credit concerns and allegations of market manipulation.

April 2003 - U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) alleges BP manipulated the propane market in April 2003 and February 2004.

August 2003 - Blackout leaves 55 million people in the dark in eight U.S. Northeast and Midwest states and Ontario in Canada. July 2005 - U.S. Congress passes Energy Policy Act of 2005, ratcheting up penalties FERC can impose for market manipulation and reliability violations to $1 million per day per violation from the prior cap of $10,000 a day.

October 2007 - BP agrees to pay $303 million to settle propane manipulation allegations with CFTC and U.S. Department of Justice.

September 2008 - FERC says BP had a pre-existing Houston Ship Channel-Henry Hub spread position that included short index swaps at Houston Ship Channel and long index swaps at Henry Hub. The position made money whenever the spread widened between daily physical gas prices at Houston Ship Channel and Henry Hub.

When Hurricane Ike caused Houston Ship Channel gas prices to plummet, BP's spread position had the potential to be worth millions of dollars if the daily spread between Houston Ship Channel and Henry Hub remained wide enough through the end of September, FERC said.

September-November 2008 - FERC alleges BP violated the Natural Gas Act by manipulating the next-day gas market at Houston Ship Channel from mid-September through Nov. 30, 2008.

FERC's Office of Enforcement said BP traders made uneconomic physical gas sales to suppress the Houston Ship Channel Gas Daily index and boost the value of BP's financial position.

May 2013 - In an unrelated case, European Commission officials raid the offices of oil majors BP, Shell and Statoil as part of a probe into suspected manipulation of oil and biofuel prices.

Other regulators, including the U.S. Federal Trade commission (FTC), the U.S. CFTC, Japanese Fair Trade Commission and the Korean Fair Trade Commission also opened investigations.

August 2013 - FERC issues order to BP to show cause why the company should not be found to have violated Natural Gas Act and pay a civil penalty of $28 million and disgorge $800,000 plus interest.

October 2013 - BP denies wrongdoing in answer to FERC.

May 2014 - FERC issues order establishing a hearing in July to determine whether BP violated the Natural Gas Act.

June-August 2014 - FERC seeks data on Houston Ship Channel and other gas sales from several companies, including units of McGraw Hill, IntercontinentalExchange, BP, Energy Transfer Partners, Enbridge, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Atmos Energy, Castleton Commodities, Tenaska, Integrys, Encana, Exelon, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Enable Energy, Barclays and Total.

October 2014 - U.S. FTC tells BP it closed its probe into anticompetitive practices in oil price reporting, but other regulators were still investigating.

August 2015 - Administrative law judge expected to issue initial decision on FERC case. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)