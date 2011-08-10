Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
NEW YORK Aug 10 Brent crude futures rose 4 percent on Wednesday after a government report showed U.S. oil inventories fell last week and on a late lift from pared equities losses on Wall Street.
ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 rose $4.11, or 4 percent, to settle at $106.68 a barrel, having traded from $103.41 to $107.11. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.