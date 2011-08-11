NEW YORK Aug 11 Brent crude futures rose on Thursday and settled above $108 a barrel as an equities rebound and a supportive drop in U.S. jobless claims helped offset concerns about French banks and fears that Europe's debt crisis will spread.

ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 rose $1.34, or 1.2 percent, to settle at $108.02 a barrel, having traded from $104.43 to $108.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)