NEW YORK Aug 17 Brent crude futures ended more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday, rebounding after the previous day's price dip as a government report of a sharp drop in U.S. gasoline stockpiles offset a rise in crude inventories and concerns about slowing economic growth.
ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose $1.47, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $110.60 a barrel, having traded from $109.09 to $111.74.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
