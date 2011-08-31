NEW YORK Aug 31 Brent crude futures ended higher a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday, lifted by a report showing U.S. gasoline stocks fell last week and by tight North Sea crude supplies.

The drop in gasoline stockpiles helped U.S. gasoline futures gain 1.2 percent as the September contract headed to expiration.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 83 cents to settle at $114.85 a barrel, just under its $114.88 100-day moving average and having swung from $113.52 to $115.19, highest intraday price in four weeks.

For August, front-month Brent crude fell $1.89, or 1.62 percent, after posting a monthly gain in July. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)