NEW YORK Aug 13 Brent crude futures turned higher on Wednesday, recovering from a 13-month low as the dollar weakened against the euro and as traders covered shorts ahead of weekly U.S. government data on the nation's oil inventories.

Continuing geopolitical threats to supply also continued to support crude futures, brokers and traders said.

September Brent crude was up 38 cents at $103.40 a barrel at 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), after falling to $102.37.