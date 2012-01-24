LONDON Jan 24 British power producer Drax
and France's Alstom have picked equipment supplier BOC to
co-develop their 426-megawatt (MW) carbon-capture and storage
project in North Yorkshire, northern England, the companies said
on Tuesday.
The project may be eligible for European Union funding,
after the UK's energy ministry submitted in May seven CCS and
five high-tech renewable energy projects to the European
Investment Bank for consideration.
Drax and Alstom plan to apply for further funding from the
Department of Energy and Climate Change's separate CCS funding
scheme, designed to cover costs for four projects of up to 9.5
billion pounds, the two firms said in a statement.
Britain's energy network operator National Grid will
develop the infrastructure to transport carbon emitted from the
plant out to the southern North Sea, where it will be stored.
Drax's coal-fired power station is one of Europe's biggest
carbon emitting plants.
CCS is still a commercially unproven technology but is
widely seen as a key mechanism to fight climate change by
burying greenhouse gas emissions, while maintaining large power
plant capacity.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)