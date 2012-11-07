* Grid needs to invest GBP 17-61 bln to integrate renewables

LONDON Nov 7 Britain's power grid faces its biggest challenge since its creation and needs up to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.56 billion) in investment a year to cope with the integration of renewable energy capacity, a study published on Wednesday said.

The report, commissioned by the Energy Networks Association (ENA) on behalf of the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC) and the industry regulator Ofgem, said that Britain's electricity system is facing significant uncertainty as the transition is made to a low carbon economy.

"Adapting the network for increased diversity and demand is the biggest challenge since the grid was created 70 years ago," ENA Chief Executive David Smith said.

Depending on different scenarios, the total cost of grid investment needs will be around 17 to 61 billion pounds between 2012 and 2050, with annual investment requirements rising sharply after 2020.

"Low carbon generation in the form of photovoltaic cells, onshore wind and biomass plants, and electric vehicles and heat pumps, will create disruptive changes for the conventional electricity network," the study said.

Integrating wind and solar power technologies into an electricity grid is difficult because both vary widely in their output, depending on weather conditions and the time of day.

Developing a system that allows millions of car users to charge their electric vehicles at any time will require a much more flexible power grid.

The study said that large amounts of money could be saved by using so-called smart grid technologies that allow for an efficient integration of volatile renewable power generation.

"A smart grid strategy of using innovative solutions in conjunction with conventional reinforcement options appears to be more cost effective than using conventional solutions alone."

Current conventional power grids have electricity flowing constantly and at steady levels through the system, independent of differing local demand patterns.

Smart grid technologies allow operators to direct electricity to flow into regions of high demand at short notice.

The study's most expensive scenario is based on a "business as usual" investment strategy that does not involve the roll-out of smart grid technologies, while the lowest investment need scenario is based on a model that involves the broad use of smart grid technology.

