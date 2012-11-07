* Grid needs to invest GBP 17-61 bln to integrate renewables
* Smart grid technology could save billions
LONDON Nov 7 Britain's power grid faces its
biggest challenge since its creation and needs up to 1.6 billion
pounds ($2.56 billion) in investment a year to cope with the
integration of renewable energy capacity, a study published on
Wednesday said.
The report, commissioned by the Energy Networks Association
(ENA) on behalf of the Department for Energy and Climate Change
(DECC) and the industry regulator Ofgem, said that Britain's
electricity system is facing significant uncertainty as the
transition is made to a low carbon economy.
"Adapting the network for increased diversity and demand is
the biggest challenge since the grid was created 70 years ago,"
ENA Chief Executive David Smith said.
Depending on different scenarios, the total cost of grid
investment needs will be around 17 to 61 billion pounds between
2012 and 2050, with annual investment requirements rising
sharply after 2020.
"Low carbon generation in the form of photovoltaic cells,
onshore wind and biomass plants, and electric vehicles and heat
pumps, will create disruptive changes for the conventional
electricity network," the study said.
Integrating wind and solar power technologies into an
electricity grid is difficult because both vary widely in their
output, depending on weather conditions and the time of day.
Developing a system that allows millions of car users to
charge their electric vehicles at any time will require a much
more flexible power grid.
The study said that large amounts of money could be saved by
using so-called smart grid technologies that allow for an
efficient integration of volatile renewable power generation.
"A smart grid strategy of using innovative solutions in
conjunction with conventional reinforcement options appears to
be more cost effective than using conventional solutions alone."
Current conventional power grids have electricity flowing
constantly and at steady levels through the system, independent
of differing local demand patterns.
Smart grid technologies allow operators to direct
electricity to flow into regions of high demand at short notice.
The study's most expensive scenario is based on a "business
as usual" investment strategy that does not involve the roll-out
of smart grid technologies, while the lowest investment need
scenario is based on a model that involves the broad use of
smart grid technology.
