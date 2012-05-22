(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON May 22 Britain has ended liberalised
power market pricing, in a broad strategy announcement that
poses questions over how qualified government ministers are to
choose between energy technologies and to set prices.
Wholesale power and carbon markets have failed to find a
clearing price for low-carbon power generation, recalling a
comment by British economist Nick Stern in 2006 that climate
change was the "greatest and widest-ranging market failure ever
seen".
Power markets are too volatile and carbon prices too low to
drive investment in expensive, capital-intensive renewables,
nuclear power and carbon capture and storage, and help Britain
meet binding national CO2 targets.
The return to central price-setting is unavoidable for now,
and evokes the UK state-owned Central Electricity Generating
Board (CEGB), privatised in the 1990s.
This time power will be met by a commercial generation
market where the government, until around 2020, will set the
required amount and price for low-carbon power according to
technology and leave delivery to the market.(The CEGB in
addition owned the power plants, in a fully nationalised model).
A high-level draft published on Tuesday left out details of
precise price support, however, and these are to be announced in
the second half of 2013.
In the meantime, there's a danger the shift is not only a
step back in market delivery but in technology.
Tuesday's focus is on writing big cheques for centralised
power-generation including carbon capture and storage (CCS) and
nuclear, which may be necessary in the short-term, but there was
scant detail on how to exploit advances in grid connectivity,
flexibility and energy efficiency.
For now the focus is supply, but a sharper focus is needed
on demand curbs and the grid.
PROPOSALS
Britain will shut a quarter to a fifth of its ageing
generating capacity over the next eight years, posing a problem
faced by many industrialised countries as they replace capacity
including nuclear power plants built in the 1960s and 1970s.
The coalition government on Tuesday confirmed that it would
set minimum prices for nuclear, CCS and renewable power plants,
and for gas-fired power to ensure that the country has enough
generating capacity, to "keep the lights on" - an expression
which also harks back to CEGB days.
The ideal would be for government to auction
technology-neutral, low-carbon electricity contracts, and let
developers compete for least-cost delivery.
The trouble is that nuclear, renewables and CCS are all at
different levels of maturity, requiring a more hands-on
approach.
That means that until 2020 or beyond the government will
itself set the market price by technology.
In the case of nuclear and CCS, especially close government
intervention will be called for, initially.
That is because there are so few potential bidders, forcing
the government into bilateral negotiations which will leave
officials vulnerable to information asymmetry, where they cannot
know as much as their private sector counterparts about the true
level of cost.
The government confirmed on Tuesday it had already started
negotiations with a consortium involving EDF and
Centrica over a new nuclear power plant at Hinkley
Point, in southwest England.
JOBS
In addition, the more involved ministers are, the greater
the danger they are swayed by alternative objectives, such as
driving inward investment or job creation rather than achieving
least-cost power generation.
As Tuesday's draft bill said:
"As we all focus on the UK's wider economy, this investment
challenge for energy infrastructure ... is a historic growth
opportunity."
A desire for announcements of huge inward investments by
definition favours large, centralised options such as nuclear,
CCS and offshore wind.
It may sacrifice a more general technology shift to
micro-generation and smart grids, which are not single, huge
chunks of investment but arguably are the future of power
generation, just as mobile, wireless networks revolutionised
centralised operators in telephony.
"Electricity market reform is indeed a key part of this
Government's growth strategy, as it offers the prospect of
investment and jobs," energy and climate minister Edward Davey
wrote in his foreword to the draft bill.
"The United Kingdom is already ... attracting investment
from around the globe into our world beating offshore wind
industry. We are leading the way for a new UK Carbon Capture and
Storage Industry. With our challenge to the nuclear industry to
build a new generation of reactors without public subsidy, there
is a prospect of significant jobs in the supply chain."
The government's proposals are a necessary response to the
failure of power markets to match political goals to achieve a
diversified energy mix and cut carbon emissions.
However, the meagre reference to demand reduction contrasts
sharply with Germany's goal to cut power demand by a tenth by
2020.
"Demand for electricity is likely to rise" the British bill
said.
