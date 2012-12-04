* Hinkley Point B, Hunterston B to produce power until 2023

* EDF Energy expects extensions for all of its reactors

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Dec 4 EDF Energy will extend the operating lives of two of its British nuclear power stations by seven years to 2023, a move that could help plug a looming power supply gap created mainly by the closure of old and polluting coal plants.

"Hinkley Point B and Hunterston B nuclear power stations are now expected to remain operational until at least 2023," EDF Energy said in a statement.

The two plants have a combined capacity of around 2,000 megawatts (MW) and are part of EDF Energy's eight-plant UK nuclear fleet.

The commercial decision to run nuclear plants beyond current decommissioning dates are in the hands of their operators, while Britain's nuclear regulator reviews the plants' safety on a regular basis and has the power to order the shutdown of a plant if it deems it not safely operated.

Hinkley Point and Hunterston nuclear plants together employ more than 1,500 people, including 200 full-time contract staff at each site.

The lifetime extensions should help plug a mid-decade power supply gap in Britain, analysts said.

"With no new nuclear power plants expected in the UK until 2022 at the earliest and with older coal burn facilities coming offline, this will help with power generation in the UK," Gary Hornby, an analyst at energy consultancy Inenco said.

Britain's energy regulator warned in October the country's excess power capacity margin could fall to 4 percent by 2015/16 from 14 percent now due to plant closures.

EDF Energy announced the lifetime extensions one day after it admitted the cost of building its first third-generation nuclear plant in France had risen by 2 billion euros to 8.5 billion euros.

In 2010, the group said it would extend by five years the lifetime of its Heysham 1 and Hartlepool plants.

EDF Energy also expects an average of a seven-year life extension across all of its seven Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor stations, including Dungeness B, Hinkley Point B, Hunterston B, Hartlepool, Heysham 1, Heysham 2, and Torness. It also counts on a 20-year extension for Sizewell B, the only Pressurised Water Reactor in the UK.

The company said the extensions did not replace the need for new nuclear power stations in Britain.

"Even as we agree to extend the life of our existing plants, we are moving forward with plans to create the next generation of nuclear power stations," EDF Energy Chief Executive Vincent de Rivaz said, referring to the group's plan to build four new reactors in Britain.

The British government wants private investors to build several new nuclear power stations in order to replace its ageing electricity generation fleet and to meet the country's carbon emissions reduction targets.

The government welcomed the decision.

"It is absolutely fantastic news for our energy security that these two nuclear power stations will continue generating vast amounts of electricity into the 2020s," Energy Minister John Hayes said in a statement.

Japan's Hitachi owns the Horizon nuclear project, which plans to build up to six reactors in Britain. .

EDF Energy is cooperating with Centrica to build four new reactors, but no new plants are expected to be completed by the end of the decade so the extensions are needed to fill the gap until new stations are completed.

EDF Energy is a subsidiary of France's state-controlled utility EDF, the world's biggest nuclear power generator with 58 reactors operating in France.