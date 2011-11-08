LONDON Nov 8 The UK nuclear joint venture
between German rivals RWE and EON (EONGn.DE) has been
approached by third parties to join the consortium, the CEO of
RWE's UK business told Reuters on Tuesday.
"There are people who are interested, it's an option," said
Volker Beckers.
"The UK has become for many strategic and non-strategic
investors, meaning from outside the energy industry, more
attractive provided the Electricity Market Reform comes with the
right outcome."
He refused to give further details on whether talks have
started or which companies have expressed an interest.
RWE and EON, through the Horizon joint venture, plan to
build a series of new nuclear power plants in Britain.
Britain is in the process of passing a power market reform
which will shape the industry for decades to come.
Beckers said the outcome of the package would determine
whether the nuclear group will take a final investment decision
in early 2015.
Beckers also said RWE's ongoing talks with Russia's Gazprom
included options for the gas company to take stakes in
existing UK assets as well as the possibility to get involved in
projects which have been approved.
"The talks for the UK are predominantly about existing
assets but could also include assets which are consented but not
built," he said.
RWE and Gazprom last month extended exclusive discussions
about cooperating in the European power market.
(Edited by Henning Gloystein and Jason Neely)