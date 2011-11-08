LONDON Nov 8 The UK nuclear joint venture between German rivals RWE and EON (EONGn.DE) has been approached by third parties to join the consortium, the CEO of RWE's UK business told Reuters on Tuesday.

"There are people who are interested, it's an option," said Volker Beckers.

"The UK has become for many strategic and non-strategic investors, meaning from outside the energy industry, more attractive provided the Electricity Market Reform comes with the right outcome."

He refused to give further details on whether talks have started or which companies have expressed an interest.

RWE and EON, through the Horizon joint venture, plan to build a series of new nuclear power plants in Britain.

Britain is in the process of passing a power market reform which will shape the industry for decades to come.

Beckers said the outcome of the package would determine whether the nuclear group will take a final investment decision in early 2015.

Beckers also said RWE's ongoing talks with Russia's Gazprom included options for the gas company to take stakes in existing UK assets as well as the possibility to get involved in projects which have been approved.

"The talks for the UK are predominantly about existing assets but could also include assets which are consented but not built," he said.

RWE and Gazprom last month extended exclusive discussions about cooperating in the European power market.