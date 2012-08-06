* UK needs $170 bln to invest in green energy technology
* Global low carbon sector worth $5 trillion - Clegg
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Aug 6 The British government will invest
100 million pounds with two specialist investment houses to
encourage investment into improving Britain's energy efficiency,
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Monday.
Specialist fund managers at Equitix and Sustainable
Development Capital (SDCL) will use the money - which will be
provided by UK Green Investment, part of the Department of
Business, Innovation and Skills - to attract foreign cash needed
to improve Britain's energy efficiency.
"The fund managers will be actively encouraging domestic
investment," Clegg said, speaking at the British government's
Global Business Summit on Energy in London.
Clegg said the low carbon sector was growing at an annual
rate of 4.4 percent and that it was worth 3.3 trillion pounds
($5.15 trillion) worldwide in 2011.
"The biggest and savviest economies are crowding in: China,
Germany, Brazil, Korea," Clegg said.
"The UK is stepping up its game. The UK is the sixth-largest
market in low carbon goods and environmental services and this
Coalition government is unreservedly committed to helping our
low carbon sector thrive."
Clegg said renewable energy could deliver between 30 and 45
percent of the UK's energy by 2030.
Equitix is an infrastructure investment company that focuses
on UK Government infrastructure projects.
SDCL is an investment banking and advisory firm focusing on
large scale sustainable development projects.
Speaking at the same summit, Britain's energy and climate
change secretary Edward Davey said the UK would have to invest
around 110 billion pounds ($171.59 billion) into the green
energy sector in order to cope with the retirement of a fifth of
its current power generation by 2020.
"The existing players don't have the cash to achieve the UK
targets so the UK needs to attract big foreign investors," he
said.
Despite the vast sums of cash needed to replace Britain's
ageing electricity generation capacity, Davey said he was "very
confident" that the industry would achieve this target by the
end of the decade.
($1 = 0.6411 British pounds)
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)