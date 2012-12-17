LONDON Dec 17 Britain's 1,940 megawatt (MW)
Kingsnorth coal-fired power station ceased commercial operations
on Monday, and decommissioning work will be completed by the end
of March 2013, operator E.ON said on Monday.
"Kingsnorth coal-fired power station in Kent ceased
commercial generation at 1510 (GMT). Decommissioning/closure
work will be undertaken at the power station as it heads towards
formal closure by 31 March 2013," the company said in a
statement.
The power station, along with others across Britain, was
forced to stop commercial generation as a result of the European
Union's Large Combustion Plant Directive legislation (LCPD)
which required it to close after generating for 20,000 hours
backdated from January 2008.
"If the commercial running hours had not been used up the
station would have been forced to close at the end of 2015
regardless of time remaining," E.ON said.
At current market prices, coal is much more profitable than
gas for electricity generation, so utilities have increased
their usage of coal-fired power stations, bringing forward the
closure date of facilities such as Kingsnorth.
"Over the coming months more power stations will stop
powering the UK," Tony Cocker, Chief Executive of E.ON UK said.