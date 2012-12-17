LONDON Dec 17 Britain's 1,940 megawatt (MW) Kingsnorth coal-fired power station ceased commercial operations on Monday, and decommissioning work will be completed by the end of March 2013, operator E.ON said on Monday.

"Kingsnorth coal-fired power station in Kent ceased commercial generation at 1510 (GMT). Decommissioning/closure work will be undertaken at the power station as it heads towards formal closure by 31 March 2013," the company said in a statement.

The power station, along with others across Britain, was forced to stop commercial generation as a result of the European Union's Large Combustion Plant Directive legislation (LCPD) which required it to close after generating for 20,000 hours backdated from January 2008.

"If the commercial running hours had not been used up the station would have been forced to close at the end of 2015 regardless of time remaining," E.ON said.

At current market prices, coal is much more profitable than gas for electricity generation, so utilities have increased their usage of coal-fired power stations, bringing forward the closure date of facilities such as Kingsnorth.

"Over the coming months more power stations will stop powering the UK," Tony Cocker, Chief Executive of E.ON UK said.