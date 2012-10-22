* Example of project that will slow decline rate
* onstream within 3 years
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, Oct 22 The UK North Sea's Fram field
will be on stream within three years and will be one of the most
significant UK developments of the past decade providing 5
percent of Britain's gas at peak production, operator Royal
Dutch/Shell said on Monday.
Shell, which shares the field with U.S.-based Exxon Mobil
, said it will be producing 35,000 barrels of oil and gas
equivalent (boe) a day at its peak, about two thirds of which
will be gas. That will be about 2 percent of Britain's combined
oil and gas output.
Shell was announcing the go-ahead for Fram's development
after it won approval from the UK Department of Energy and
Climate Change. The UK Fram field is unrelated to an existing
Norwegian North Sea development of the same name.
The UK North Sea is in decline as an oil and gas source but
Shell has decided to install new infrastructure at Fram with a
floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and a
pipeline spur that has been designed to tie in fields that are
currently stranded, said Glen Cayley, Shell's vice president,
technical, Europe.
"Fram is an example of a project that will slow the
decline," said Cayley, noting the project was also made viable
by the use of sophisticated 3D seismic techniques that see
around salt pillars into a complex structure.
Energy Minister John Hayes said the news "shows that by
working with industry and by creating the right fiscal
environment, our oil supplies will continue to be an asset to
Britain for years to come."
Cayley said the decision to go ahead was not affected by any
of the changes to the UK tax regime of recent years.
The Fram field is located 220 kilometres east of Aberdeen in
Scotland and 50 kilometres west of the line separating the UK
North Sea from Norway's in waters approximately 100 metres
deep.
The development plan contains eight production wells, one
production water re-injection (PWRI) well, two subsea drill
centres and a subsea flowline bundle, all producing to an FPSO
vessel. The oil will be exported via tanker, and gas will be
exported via a spur to the existing Shell-Esso Fulmar Gas Line
18 kilometres away and by the Shell-Esso Gas and Liquids system.
Fram, which is unrelated to a Norwegian North Sea field of
the same name, is expected to have a field life of 20-30 years,
Cayley said.
Although Shell is the operator of Fram, Exxon's Esso
Exploration & Production UK Ltd has the majority equity share
with 68 percent against Shell's 32.