LONDON Aug 13 A planned electricity interconnector between Britain and Norway has secured an entry point into Scotland, bringing a step closer a linkup that could aid energy security and help exchange renewable power between the two countries.

Developer NorthConnect said it had signed an agreement with Britain's grid operator National Grid Plc for a connection into the UK's power grid at Peterhead, Scotland, for the link which has been planned for several years.

NorthConnect said the power cable would "facilitate the development of renewable generation in both regions, as the high penetration of wind generation in UK and hydro-energy in Scandinavia complement each other."

The power cable is planned to have a capacity of 1,400 megawatt (MW) and is scheduled to be commissioned in 2020, NorthConnect said.

Britain already has a 2,000 MW subsea power interconnector with France, a 1,000 MW cable linking it to the Netherlands, as well as plans to link the UK with grids in Belgium and Ireland.

NorthConnect is jointly owned by Sweden's Vattenfall , Britain's SSE and three Norwegian companies: E-CO Energi, Agder Energi and Lyse.