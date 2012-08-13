* Cable to have 1,400 MW capacity
* Operations expected for 2020
LONDON Aug 13 A planned electricity
interconnector between Britain and Norway has secured an entry
point into Scotland, bringing a step closer a linkup that could
aid energy security and help exchange renewable power between
the two countries.
Developer NorthConnect said it had signed an agreement with
Britain's grid operator National Grid Plc for a
connection into the UK's power grid at Peterhead, Scotland, for
the link which has been planned for several years.
NorthConnect said the power cable would "facilitate the
development of renewable generation in both regions, as the high
penetration of wind generation in UK and hydro-energy in
Scandinavia complement each other."
The power cable is planned to have a capacity of 1,400
megawatt (MW) and is scheduled to be commissioned in 2020,
NorthConnect said.
Britain already has a 2,000 MW subsea power interconnector
with France, a 1,000 MW cable linking it to the Netherlands, as
well as plans to link the UK with grids in Belgium and Ireland.
NorthConnect is jointly owned by Sweden's Vattenfall
, Britain's SSE and three Norwegian companies:
E-CO Energi, Agder Energi and Lyse.