* Hinkley Point B, Hunterston B to produce power until 2023

* EDF Energy expects extensions for all of its reactors

LONDON Dec 4 EDF Energy will extend the operating life of two of its British nuclear power stations by seven years, the company said on Tuesday.

"Hinkley Point B and Hunterston B nuclear power stations are now expected to remain operational until at least 2023," EDF Energy said in a statement.

The announcement follows a five-year extension to Heysham 1 and Hartlepool announced in 2010.

EDF Energy said it also expects an average of a seven-year life extension across all of its seven Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor stations, including Dungeness B, Hinkley Point B, Hunterston B, Hartlepool, Heysham 1, Heysham 2, and Torness. It also expects a 20-year extension for Sizewell B, the only Pressurised Water Reactor in the UK.

The eight reactors have a combined installed capacity of around 9,000 megawatts.

The company said the extensions did not replace the need for new nuclear power stations in Britain.

"Even as we agree to extend the life of our existing plants, we are moving forward with plans to create the next generation of nuclear power stations," EDF Energy Chief Executive Vincent de Rivaz said.

The British government wants private investors to build several new nuclear power stations in order to replace its ageing electricity generation fleet and to meet the country's carbon emissions reduction targets.

Japan's Hitachi owns the Horizon nuclear project, which plans to build up to six reactors in Britain. .

EDF Energy is cooperating with Centrica to build two new reactors, although sources say that Centrica may not proceed with the plans.

EDF Energy is a subsidiary of France's state-controlled utility EDF, the world's biggest nuclear power generator with 58 reactors operating in France.